Reunion For Operation Carelift Participants

MOUNT JOY – If you were a participant in any of Josh McDowell’s Operation Carelift mission trips to Russia, Ukraine or Belarus, you are being sought for an upcoming reunion. The reunion will take place Sunday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Global Aid Network’s Logistics Center at 1506 Quarry Road in Mount Joy. The purpose of the reunion is to celebrate the missions that changed the face of that region and to allow Josh McDowell Ministry to gather photos and stories of changed lives. Attending will be Duane Zook, the CEO of the Josh McDowell Ministry, and John Crone, Vice President at Large and the person responsible for a project that will document the history behind the publishing of 40 million of Josh’s books over the last four decades. Mission trip participants are encouraged to bring stories and photos of your mission experience. For more information or to RSVP to attend, contact Joey Payne at 717-285-4220.

