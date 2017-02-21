Victim Identified In Lancaster County Motorcycle Crash

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP – Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in an accident Sunday in Lancaster County. It happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Fox Road in Elizabeth Township. Authorities say 37-year-old John Williammee of Manheim was on his motorcycle when he lost control as he was braking, rounding a curve in the road. He went into the westbound lane and the bike fell on its side and began to slide. At that time, a vehicle rounded the curve in the westbound lane. The driver attempted to avoid the motorcycle, but struck the bike and Williammee. The crash is still under investigation.

