Aides Unblock People From Governor’s Facebook Page

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s aides have begun unblocking people from his Facebook page after facing criticism for barring critics and a threat of legal action from the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU wrote Hogan’s office Friday demanding a review of all 450 people barred from posting and the restoration of posting privileges for seven clients. The Washington Post reported that aides unblocked six commenters the ACLU represents, but couldn’t find the seventh. Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse says they appreciate the ACLU identifying people who “may have been inadvertently denied access.” ACLU of Maryland Legal Director Deborah Jeon says they are considering further legal action.

Related