Bill Allows Involuntary Commitments For Alcohol & Drug Abuse

HARRISBURG – Legislation giving families the opportunity to seek involuntary commitments of loved ones for treatment for alcohol and drug abuse has been proposed. While current state law allows for involuntary commitment of those diagnosed with a mental illness, the current statute does not consider substance abuse disorder as a mental disorder. Senate Bill 391 amends the Mental Health Procedures Act and will provide authority for a spouse, relative or guardian to petition for the involuntary commitment of an individual for treatment purposes. Under the measure, families could petition their county administrator to determine whether an individual suffers from addiction and is a threat to themselves or others. If such a determination is made, the individual would appear at a healthcare facility for a hearing conducted by a mental health review officer, ensuring the patient is notified of rights and examined by a physician. The attending physician would then determine the length of stay necessary based on medical expert opinions, rather than a pre-determined time period under the current statute. Several states in the grip of the opioid epidemic have also moved similar legislation including Indiana and Ohio.

