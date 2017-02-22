PA Attorney General Tallies Cost Of Predecessor’s Conviction

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro estimates that legal bills stemming from his convicted predecessor’s actions cost about $3.6 million. Shapiro told a state Senate Appropriations Committee hearing that his staff had tallied the costs related to former Attorney General Kathleen Kane, who resigned last year after being convicted of leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it. She’s been sentenced to 10 to 23 months, but is free on bail while she appeals. Shapiro says the biggest cost was $1.8 million for a law firm’s review of the use of the office’s computers to swap pornographic images and similar material. The agency also spent $790,000 on civil settlements, $877,000 to fight employee lawsuits, and $191,000 on legal representation for the office’s employees at Kane’s trial.

Related