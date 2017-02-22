Police Seek Missing Man

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Dauphin County authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating David Palmer of the 4100 block of Spring Valley Road in Harrisburg. On February 1, police were contacted by Palmer’s out-of state relatives. Family members reported that Palmer was supposed to board a bus to Oklahoma City on January 29th, but never picked up the bus ticket that had been pre-purchased for him. Palmer has sent sporadic text messages to his family in Harrisburg, but his whereabouts remain unknown. If you have any information, contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.

