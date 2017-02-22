Victim Identified In Lancaster County Fire

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Authorities say a woman perished in a Tuesday night apartment house fire in West Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. Units responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 900 block of Mary Street. The body of 56-year-old Debra Durant was found on the first floor. The one time single family home had been converted to three apartments. The American Red Cross says its assisting seven adults and eight children after the blaze. Fire officials say an oxygen tank inside the residence had exploded. The State Police Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

