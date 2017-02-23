Cyber Harassment Charges Filed

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP – A 17-year-old boy from Narvon was referred to Lancaster County Juvenile Probation following an incident which occurred at the Brownstown Career & Technology Center on January 26. The boy allegedly filmed another student during a class function and sent it out to other students via a social media platform. Due to privacy issues, the nature of the activity cannot be released, but the activity violated the restrictions listed in the Pennsylvania Cyber Harassment law. The incident did not involve any threats of violence or physical harm.

