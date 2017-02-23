Fatal Crash Investigation In Conowingo

CONOWINGO, MD – Maryland State Police say a driver was killed when their car crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a tractor trailer in Cecil County. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Route 1 at Horseshoe Road in Conowingo. Troopers say a Honda Civic crossed the center line and crashed into a Peterbilt tractor trailer. The driver of the Civic was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. The name of the victim was not released. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt. Troopers say they found suspected methamphetamine in the Civic. The crash is under investigation.

