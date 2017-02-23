Lancaster County Indecent Incidents Investigated

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating a series of indecent exposure incidents. The latest occurred around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to young Amish children walking home from the Forest Hill Amish School. A man approached the children on W. Center Square Road. The suspect is described as a middle aged white male with a gray or light colored beard, wearing all black clothing and a hooded jacket pulled tight around his face. The suspect was riding a red with gray trim mountain style bicycle with a black bag on a cargo rack behind the seat. The incident is similar to several others that have occurred in Upper Leacock and West Earl Townships over the past year. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

Related