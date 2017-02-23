Lawmakers Petition For More Fraud Finding Assistance

HARRISBURG – Senators David G. Argall of Schuylkill/Berks Co, Ryan Aument of Lancaster Co and Mike Regan of Cumberland/York Co introduced Senate Bill 425, which would require the Office of Inspector General to hire at least 50 percent additional staff dedicated to finding fraud within public assistance programs administered by the state’s Department of Human Services and Department of Health. Similar legislation was approved by the Senate last session with bipartisan support. Anyone who has information regarding welfare fraud is encouraged to call the Office of Inspector General’s toll free welfare fraud tipline at 1-800-932-0582.

