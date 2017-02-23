Life Sentence In York County Homicide

YORK (AP) – A York County man was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the murder of an ex-girlfriend whose body was discovered inside a shed at his home. 23-year-old Marcus Bordelon of Wrightsville was sentenced in York County after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy, and other charges in the April 2015 death of 21-year-old Samantha Young. Prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty in exchange for the plea. Police said Bordelon plotted the killing for months via text messages with his girlfriend, who court documents indicate is scheduled to enter a plea next Tuesday.

