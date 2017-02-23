Manheim Township Student Charged With Making Threats

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Charges have been filed against a Manheim Township student who threatened another student on SnapChat. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says the safety of other students is being monitored and addressed by the school district and police department. They are confident those agencies have taken proper steps all along and will continue to do so even if they too are restricted in their ability to release details. Manheim Township School District has been extremely cooperative with law-enforcement since the beginning of the investigation. The district, as well, is limited in what it can publicly release. Officials say it should be noted, no other students had physical interaction with the student since the report to police. At this point in the investigation, they are not permitted to provide the name or even age of the juvenile.

