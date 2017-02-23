More Help Offered For Opioid Addiction

HARRISBURG – Patients suffering from opioid addiction would have a broader range of treatment options under legislation introduced by Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta. Senate Bill 428 would mandate a comprehensive, patient-centered focus on the treatment of opioid addiction. The legislation would require treatment centers to follow best practices and offer a wider variety of services to meet the unique needs of each patient. It mandates training and experience requirements for prescribers of all FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid dependence, as well as the development of an abuse and diversion plan and best practice guidelines for treatment by providers. The bill also requires initial and periodic behavioral health assessments for each patient and requires providers to obtain informed consent from a patient regarding all available treatment options.

