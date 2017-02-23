PA’s Attorney General Offers Assistance To Federal Prosecutors

HARRISBURG — Today, Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a letter he sent to top federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania and a state organization representing all district attorneys, offering the “full assistance and cooperation” of the Office of Attorney General to support any investigation into threats against Jewish community centers and places of worship in Pennsylvania. In the past six weeks, synagogues in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have been vandalized. The FBI and U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating similar incidents across the country. This year, a total of 54 Jewish community centers have received threats, sometimes multiple times. Attorney General Shapiro shared that when any community is targeted with violence and intimidation, no Pennsylvanian is truly safe and our whole society is threatened.

