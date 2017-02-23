President Trump Rescinds Obama’s School Bathroom Order

HARRISBURG –A previous order by the Obama administration that violated students’ privacy rights and safety has now been rescinded by President Donald Trump. Michael Geer, President of the Pennsylvania Family Institue said that the federal government has absolutely no business regulating local school district bathroom and locker room policies here in Pennsylvania or anywhere. All schools should be confident that they can maintain common-sense distinctions based on biological sex in bathrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities during this school year. Schools should be encouraged to provide a safe environment for all students and respect everyone without taking privacy rights away from anyone.

Related