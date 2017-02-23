School Board Member Sues Paper Over Secret Meeting Recording

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Lancaster County school board member is suing his local newspaper for reporting on the contents of a secret recording of a closed-door board meeting on the search for a new superintendent. Manheim Township School board member Bill Murry says the LNP newspaper, an editor, and two of its reporters violated state wiretapping laws by reporting on the recording, defamed him, and also invaded his privacy. The Lancaster-based newspaper reported in 2016 that the audiotape showed board members making plans to have individual conversations about hiring a search firm, rather than meeting in a group, to avoid state open-meeting requirements. Murry says that conclusion by the newspaper was a “false narrative.” The newspaper says it doesn’t know who made the tape and that the company acted lawfully.

Related