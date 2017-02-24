Barronelle Stutzman Legal Case Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Independence Law Center’s Chief Counsel Randy Wenger discussing the Barronelle Stutzman legal case. Stutzman, a 72-year-old flower shop owner from Washington State, was taken to court after refusing to provide flower arrangements for a same sex wedding due to her Christian belief that marriage is between a man and a woman. She could now wind up losing her home and all her assets. Wenger says adding “sexual orientation” to anti-discrimination laws poses a problem for Christians in the workplace. Wenger warns that such laws could impact Christian businesses in Pennsylvania. Hear more from attorney Randy Wenger on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

