Bill Requires More PA Welfare Fraud Investigators

HARRISBURG – Three area state senators – Lancaster County’s Ryan Aument, Mike Regan of Cumberland & York Counties, and David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties – are advocating for additional investigators to find welfare waste, fraud, abuse, and misuse. The three have introduced Senate Bill 425, which would require the Office of Inspector General to hire at least 50% additional staff dedicated to finding fraud within public assistance programs administered by the state’s Department of Human Services and Department of Health. Sen. Argall says each welfare fraud investigator saves taxpayers $1.2 million each. he added that the proposal would pay for itself over and over again. Anyone with information regarding welfare fraud is encouraged to call the Office of Inspector General’s toll free welfare fraud tipline at 1-800-932-0582.

Related