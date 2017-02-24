Mumps Among The Nittany Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) – The PA Department of Health is investigating mumps cases on Penn State’s main campus. Penn State says the first confirmed case was reported Jan. 29. Since then, there have been 19 other reported cases, including four confirmed by lab tests. State Health Secretary Dr. Karen Murphy says the confirmed mumps cases are troublesome because spring break is approaching and the condition could be spread. The school is urging students and visitors to make sure their vaccinations are current.

Related