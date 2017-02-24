FBI Subpoenas Records For Ex-Reading Mayor’s Tenure

READING (AP) – The FBI has subpoenaed financial records for the city of Reading that date to the former mayor’s administration. The document served Thursday seeks “any financial and compliance audit report or similar records” regarding federal funds awarded to the city in from 2012 to 2014. That’s when Vaughn Spencer was mayor. He told the Reading Eagle he has no idea why the FBI wants the records. He’s not been charged with any crimes. Current Mayor Wally Scott has said previously that he contacted the FBI about a contract the Spencer administration had with a towing company. The owner told city officials last year that he was owed $1.8 million for 81 cars that had been towed from the city.

