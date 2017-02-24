PA AG Offers Protection Of Jewish Centers & Synagogues

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent a letter to federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania and a state organization representing all district attorneys, offering the “full assistance and cooperation” of his office to support any investigation into threats against Jewish community centers and places of worship in Pennsylvania. In the past six weeks, synagogues in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia have been vandalized. The FBI and U.S. Justice Department are investigating similar incidents across the country. On Monday, 11 Jewish community centers across the U.S. received bomb threats, all of which were hoaxes. This year, a total of 54 Jewish community centers have received threats, sometimes multiple times.You can read Shapiro’s letter by CLICKING THIS LINK.



Related