PFI Supports Trump Rescinding Obama Mandate

HARRISBURG – President Donald Trump rescinded the transgender mandate letter sent to school districts by the Obama Administration and has restored confidence in maintaining biologically-distinct restrooms, locker rooms, and shower facilities along with policies for sports teams and overnight trips. PA Family Institute President Michael Geer said that the federal government has absolutely no business regulating local school district bathroom and locker room policies here in Pennsylvania or anywhere. All schools should be confident that they can maintain common-sense distinctions based on biological sex in bathrooms, locker rooms, and shower facilities during this school year. Schools should be encouraged to provide a safe environment for all students and respect everyone without taking privacy rights away from anyone. All Pennsylvania school districts that changed their policy because of the Obama administration’s order should restore their original policy in order to protect all students.

