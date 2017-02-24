PSP Reveals Cost Of Local Police Coverage

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Pennsylvania State Police says it costs $600 million a year to provide full-time coverage to 2.5 million residents in nearly 1,300 municipalities that don’t pay for a local police force. State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker gave the figure at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. Senators’ questions about the cost came after Gov. Tom Wolf proposed charging those municipalities an annual $25-per-person fee for the coverage. The proposed fee would raise $63 million, but it’s unclear whether lawmakers would approve it. That $600 million is roughly half of the state police’s $1.2 billion budget, most of which is funded by money constitutionally restricted to highway construction, repair, and safety.

