Callers Wait Hits 2 Hours At Unemployment Centers

HARRISBURG (AP) – A top state official says callers often waited more than two hours for service in January when they dialed Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation centers. Labor and Industry Department Secretary Kathy Manderino told the Senate Appropriations Committee today that Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation service system is broken. Manderino said she laid off 499 workers and closed three call centers in December. Manderino says she had planned to close one call center, even with continued state funding. Lawmakers say they are working on a short-term solution to fix the system while they develop a long-term solution to fund it.

Related