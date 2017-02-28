Officials React To Attack On PA Jewish Institutions

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement after a series of threats and direct acts against Jewish institutions in Pennsylvania. The Jewish Community Center of Harrisburg received a bomb threat yesterday while the York Jewish Community Center was evacuated. The governor said, “Any anti-Semitic act or act of intimidation aimed at Jewish institutions and people in Pennsylvania is truly reprehensible and we must find those responsible and hold them accountable. We will not take these threats and acts lightly and I have asked the Pennsylvania State Police and Office of Homeland Security to offer their full resources towards protecting these institutions and finding those responsible.” Jewish Community Centers in 11 other states received similar threats. PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro reacted, “Within minutes, my Office reached local, state, and federal law-enforcement officials to offer the full support of the Attorney General’s office and to assist in a thorough investigation.” He called the actions “cowardly.”

