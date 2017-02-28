PA House Majority Whip Talks Budget

HARRISBURG – State budget hearings are underway in Harrisburg as lawmakers examine Gov. Tom Wolf’s $32.3 billion budget proposal. House Majority Whip, Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County is glad the governor is trying to do some belt tightening, but that careful examination of the spending will be done. Cutler says they need to make sure all the governor’s proposals are properly vetted and make sure it’s spending taxpayer dollars in an efficient manner. He added that when you look at budget cuts, you can’t say cut someone else’s program and not mine. He said there can’t be any “sacred cows” in terms of the state budget as they go forward.

