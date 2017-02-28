Questions About PA Professor’s Pension

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s pension obligation was highlighted at a recent state Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing with the State System of Higher Education. York County Sen. Scott Wagner questioned State System Chancellor Frank Brogan about a recent PennLive report which referenced a West Chester University professor and swim coach who earned over $300,000 last year and over $400,000 in 2015. Chancellor Brogan said the extra money is earned through the operation of college swim camps. Wagner raised concerns about the potentially huge pension awaiting the coach when he retires. Fourteen universities make up the State System of Higher Education. Gov. Wolf proposed a 2% increase for the State System in his budget proposal. Pension reform was not mentioned.

