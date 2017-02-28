Sentencing In Church Daycare Abuse Case

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County pastor and teacher were sentenced for the treatment of a toddler at a church daycare. 45-year-old Robert Smith was a pastor and 63-year-old Cynthia Ebersole was a teacher when the incident happened in Nov. 2015 at Grace Point Learning Academy in Clay Township – a daycare at the Church of the Nazarene. A parent witnessed Ebersole abuse a 14-month-old boy while caring for a group of toddlers. The abuse report reached Smith; however, Smith only relocated Ebersole’s teaching assignment and never reported the abuse. He is required under state law to report all incidents of suspected child abuse to Pennsylvania ChildLine or police. Smith and Ebersole both will serve two years of probation and other conditions as part of the ARD program. In court, Smith said he should have reported the incident. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to report. As part of sentence, Smith is required to re-take mandatory-reporter training and perform 90 hours of community service. Ebersole, aside from probation, must take anger-management classes and perform 60 hours of community service. She was seen holding her hand over the child’s mouth as the child was fussing, according to police. Ebersole was charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

