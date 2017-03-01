Hershey Restructuring Could Cut 15% Of Global Workforce

HERSHEY (AP) – Hershey Company could cut 15% of its global hourly workforce, primarily outside the United States. The Pennsylvania-based company says chief executive Michele Buck will have more to say on the plan when she briefs analysts in New York. In a statement, the marketer of Hershey chocolate bars and other candies said the layoffs are part of a program designed to improve the operating profit margin through a streamlined operating model and reduced administrative expenses. Hershey operates eight factories outside the U.S.

Related