Lancaster County School Bus Incident Investigated

LITITZ – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a school bus incident. Yesterday, Lititz Borough Police were notified of a school bus driver involved in taking inappropriate images of an adult female inside his school bus without her knowledge. No students were on the bus at the time. A prompt report was made by the adult female. An immediate and coordinated response between police and Warwick School District occurred. The driver was interviewed and possible evidence is being analyzed. The only known subject of any attempt at inappropriate images is the adult female. The investigation will look into whether any students were involved. The parents of all students on the bus roster are being notified by the school district. Warwick School District reported that the bus driver has been relieved of his duties and prohibited from school property and having contact with any students. The bus driver’s identity is not being released since no criminal charges have been filed at this time. Nothing at this point indicates any inappropriate physical contact between the driver and students. The investigation is on-going.

