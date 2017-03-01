MD Governor Declares State Of Emergency

REISTERSTOWN, MD (AP) – Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in response to Maryland’s continuing problems with heroin and opioid addiction. The Republican governor today announced $50 million in new funding to help address the problem over five years. The money will be used to support the state’s prevention, recovery and enforcement efforts. Hogan says the problem is increasing at such an alarming rate that the state must allow for rapid coordination with state and local emergency management teams.

