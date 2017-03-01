More Protections Proposed For Domestic Violence Victims

HARRISBURG – Judges in Pennsylvania would be given additional tools to protect victims of domestic violence under proposed legislation. Senate Bill 449 would clarify that Magisterial District Judges may use a risk assessment tool to determine whether a defendant poses a danger to a victim when setting bail in domestic violence cases. Risk assessment tools have proven to be effective in predicting an offender’s odds of re-offending and creating a dangerous circumstance for victims. The bill was named Tierne’s Law in honor of Tierne Ewing, a Washington County resident who was kidnapped and later murdered by her estranged husband in August 2016. The killer had been arrested a few weeks prior to the kidnapping for domestic violence and other offenses, but was granted bail in spite of the prosecutor’s request for bail to be raised or revoked. Last year, Pennsylvania assisted over 89,000 victims of domestic violence. Ewing was one of 102 domestic violence homicide victims in 2016. The bill was developed with input from district attorneys, domestic violence experts, and others who have an interest in improving the judicial system’s ability to protect victims.

