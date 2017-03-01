PA U.S. Senators React To POTUS Address

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s two U.S. Senators commented after President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress last evening. Sen. Pat Toomey agreed that rolling back unnecessary regulations and fixing the horrendously complicated tax code will help get America’s economy growing again and help workers find well-paying jobs. He agreed with President Trump in protecting our communities from violent criminals, including those who are here illegally and committed to ensuring America maintains a strong military. Sen. Bob Casey was critical saying that the President wants to cut taxes for the rich and corporations at the expense of funding programs for the middle class. He added if President Trump wants to fight to make sure PA workers and the middle class gets a fair shot, Casey will work with him; however, if he goes with the extreme agenda of Congressional Republicans, then Casey will keep holding him accountable.

