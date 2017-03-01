Possible New Fees On Public Water Utilities

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it wants to impose new fees on public water utilities to pay for more inspectors and resolve a federal official’s warning it isn’t adequately enforcing safe drinking water standards. Wolf’s Department of Environmental Protection said it hopes to start the rulemaking process in May and begin hiring more inspectors in September 2018. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had no immediate comment today. The DEP says the $7.5 million in new and higher fees would likely be passed onto Pennsylvania’s 10.7 million water customers.

