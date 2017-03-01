Quilt Preview For MCC Approaches

EPHRATA – Over 3,000 volunteer quilters have been working on the 100+ quilts displayed at this year’s quilt preview held March 2-4 at Mennonite Central Committee’s Material Resources Center at 517 W. Trout Run Road in Ephrata. The preview is an opportunity to view the quilts slated for auction at the 61st annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale. Quilt viewers are invited to vote for their favorite quilt by donating money. Each cent counts as one vote and goes toward the Relief Sale’s My Coins Count collection. The collection supports MCC’s efforts to help communities improve their access to water by drilling wells, installing pumps, capturing rainwater, and constructing sand dams. Tours of the Material Resources Center warehouse will be also offered. Quilt preview hours are March 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and March 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The 61st annual Pennsylvania Relief Sale will be held March 31 – April 1, at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The event benefits MCC’s global relief, development, and peacebuilding work. Last year’s sale raised $450,000 for MCC.

