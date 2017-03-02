Auditor General Announces Special Report On “State Of The Child”

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said today that a recent audit of the York County Children and Youth agency showed it was overwhelmed by high staff turnover and owes $578,400 to the state for disallowed costs. According to statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, every county except Juniata received an increased number of abuse reports over 2014. To better understand exactly what is causing deficient care and to make recommendations for improvement, DePasquale directed his team to examine the safety of at-risk children by assessing the state of children and youth caseworkers across the state.

