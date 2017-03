READING (AP) – Crews worked several hours to extinguish an underground power line fire in Berks County. The fire prompted explosions that caused flames to shoot several feet into the air from manholes in Reading. It was reported about 8 p.m. Wednesday and not controlled until about 3 a.m. today. Med-Ed utility officials say power has been restored to the few customers affected by the fire and the bad power cables have been removed. But it will take three or four days to install new cables.

