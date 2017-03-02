Greiner Lauds Expansion Of Lancaster Laboratories

HARRISBURG – Rep. Keith Greiner (R-Lancaster) is pleased to learn that Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, Inc. – one of Lancaster County’s largest employers – will substantially expand its operation in Upper Leacock Township to create as many as 350 new jobs. The company, located in the 43rd Legislative District, announced it will begin construction next month on a $59 million, five-story 168,000-square foot facility, which will house state-of-the-art testing labs and offices. Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Inc., provides analytical testing services to the bio-pharmaceutical, environmental, food and medical device industries.

