Resolution Calls For Study On Growing Tax Burden In PA

HARRISBURG – Rep. Jason Ortitay of Washington & Allegheny Counties has introduced a resolution ordering a study of the growing local tax burden in the Commonwealth. A recent analysis by the Tax Foundation showed Pennsylvania has the 17th highest state and local tax burden in the nation. Ortitay said, “Another study determined the Commonwealth has the 18th highest property taxes. Our economy is struggling because our citizens and businesses are being overtaxed. By studying this issue, I’m hopeful we can make Pennsylvania a more attractive place to live and work.” If passed, House Resolution 109 would require the Joint State Government Commission to study how the local tax burden can be reduced while improving local funding. The Commission is the primary non-partisan research organization that serves the General Assembly. It is comprised of a research staff experienced in statistical analysis, survey methods, report writing, and policy recommendations.

