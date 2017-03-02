Second GOP Challenger To Democrat Casey

HARRISBURG (AP) – Another Republican is in the running to challenge Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in next year’s election. Andrew Shecktor, who ran successfully last year as a delegate for Donald Trump to the Republican National Convention, said he will formally announce his campaign for the Republican nomination in the coming days. Shecktor has filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission. The 60-year-old Shecktor also is a Berwick borough councilman in northeastern Pennsylvania. This would be his first race for statewide office. Also running is Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone of suburban Pittsburgh.

