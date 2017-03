READING (AP) – The forecast of powerful winds has led officials to issue travel restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. All oversized commercial vehicles are banned Thursday from using the turnpike between the Reading Interchange 286 and the Delaware River Bridge. The ban also is in effect on Interstate 476 between the Mid-County Interchange 20 and the Mahoning Valley Interchange 74. Pennsylvania Turnpike motorists are urged to reduce speeds.

