Eating Disorder Legislation Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation requiring schools to provide parents of children in grades 5 through 12 with information about eating disorders was introduced in the PA House. House Bill 531 creates guidelines for local school boards that exercise an optional development of an eating-disorder screening program with appropriate opt-out and exemption procedures. It also specifies training requirements for personnel and volunteers and provides the framework for parental notification procedures in the event of a positive indication of an eating disorder. The measure would make accessing help easier for a child suffering from an eating disorder, as districts would have materials and resources for parents readily available, and if needed via trained personnel and volunteers in each district, the ability to provide additional support to those students.

Related