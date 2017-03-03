Hollinger Receives 2017 NRB Award

ORLANDO – Congratulations to WDAC’s former General Manager and Co-Owner Paul Hollinger, who received the 2017 NRB William Ward Ayer Award for Distinguished Service at Proclaim 17, the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Orlando, Florida. Paul joined WDAC in 1961 and his broadcasting service stretched over 50 years. Broadcasting became Hollinger’s life work and opened many doors of service for Christ in the community and beyond. NRB President & CEO Dr. Jerry Johnson said, “Paul is a longtime radio broadcaster who is passionate about his relationship with Jesus Christ and about sharing his testimony and the Word of Christ to those he encounters. We are honored to present this award to him, and also thankful for his past service on NRB’s Board of Directors.” Pioneer broadcaster and Pastor William Ward Ayer was NRB’s first president.

