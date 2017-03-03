Montgomery Co Judge Gives Her Opinion In Kathleen Kane Appeal

HARRISBURG(AP) – A judge is defending the conviction of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane in a perjury case, including a decision to bar evidence about a pornographic email scandal at the state prosecutors’ office. Montgomery County Judge Wendy Demchick-Alloy wrote in a 103-page opinion Thursday that none of the issues Kane’s lawyers have raised about her trial and conviction would justify overturning the verdict. Kane was found to have unlawfully leaked grand jury materials in a political payback scheme and then to have lied about it under oath. Kane is free on bail as she appeals her conviction on two felony counts of perjury and seven misdemeanor charges.

