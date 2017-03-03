Trump, Faith & Freedom Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features the President of Faith & Freedom Coalition Pennsylvania discussing the Trump Administration, the President’s Tuesday night speech to a joint session of Congress, and more. Larry Denver expects people of faith to be pleased with the current President. Denver also discusses their role in educating people of faith on constitutional principles. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and at 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “WDAC Podcasts.”

