Wolf Sends Letter To U.S. Justice Department
HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf formally requested that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate a rash of terror targeted at Jewish institutions in Pennsylvania as a hate crime. The recent instances include the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia and bomb threats that caused evacuations of children and seniors at Jewish Community Centers in York and Harrisburg, along with a Jewish day school in Montgomery County. A copy of Wolf’s letter can be seen BY CLICKING HERE.