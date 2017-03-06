Cyberattack Hits PA Senate Democrats’ Computers

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Senate Democrats say they are in contact with the FBI and state attorney general’s office after a “ransomware” cyberattack shut down their computer systems. The attack Friday left lawmakers and staff in the caucus unable to access their computer network or data. Sen. Jay Costa says the ransomware attack was discovered Friday morning. Citing the investigation, caucus officials aren’t saying what, if any, ransom was demanded. A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data’s return, often in a digital currency. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the attack hasn’t affected the state’s networks, which are separate from the Senate Democrats’ computers. The attorney general’s office says it is taking the cyberattack very seriously.

