Legislation Combats Vandalism At Religious Sites

HARRISBURG – A group of PA Senate Democrats will soon introduce legislation that would give district attorneys more options to combat vandalism of religious sites. The bill would toughen existing law and make technical changes meant to give district attorneys expanded options for combating vandalism. While various proposals have been introduced in previous legislative sessions, the need for the tougher legislation has become even more relevant following last weekend’s desecration of Philadelphia’s Mt. Carmel Cemetery. More than 100 headstones were toppled at the Jewish cemetery. Over the last several months, the nation has witnessed an increased number of threats and vandalism against Jewish institutions. Local state senators co-sponsoring the legislation include Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank and Chester County Sen. Andy Dinniman.

