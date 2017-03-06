Measure Help Pay Basic Utilities For Volunteer Fire Companies

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced that would enable fire relief funds to be used to pay basic utility costs at volunteer fire company stations. House Bill 698 would permit volunteer fire relief funds to be used toward gas, electric, water, and sewage bills. The current state statute governing volunteer fire relief associations allows them to pay for training, gear, and apparatus crucial to volunteer firefighters, but not utility costs. The measure would give the option to use the funds to pay utility bills at the stations.

Related